Multiple WWE Superstars reportedly injured ahead of RAW

There are reports of multiple WWE Superstars injured heading into tonight's edition of RAW.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting behind the paywall that an unnamed wrestler has been spotted wearing a walking boot and that another WWE Superstar has been sent to the trainer's room.

This week's episode of RAW airs live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. A former authority figure will be making his return tonight (you can check that out here).

What does WWE RAW have in store for us tonight?

Slated to be a big show, several matches have already been announced for tonight's episode of the red brand.

After recently making her shocking return and defeating Nikki A.S.H. in her main roster debut, Candice LeRae will square off against Dakota Kai. Meanwhile, her husband Johnny Wrestling will battle Otis from Alpha Academy. Gargano and Kevin Owens picked up a victory over Alpha Academy last week.

Braun Strowman demolished Otis last week and tonight he will likely do the same to Chad Gable of Alpha Academy in their singles match.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will have a face-to-face before their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. Ariel Helwani made a shocking announcement last night that a UFC legend will reportedly serve as the special guest referee for the match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles will battle Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a tag team match tonight. Finn tried to recruit AJ to the group but The Phenomenal One declined. Dominik Mysterio has betrayed his father and will be ringside with Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley for the match.

The RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will have a contract signing tonight. Bianca will defend the title against The Role Model in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8.

It will be interesting to see if any WWE Superstar advertised for tonight's show does not appear, which could mean they're injured.

