UFC legend reportedly set to referee Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules

The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW has gotten incredibly personal. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is reportedly set to officiate their match at Extreme Rules.

Rollins and Riddle's rivalry has been going on for months. The two WWE Superstars were set to battle at SummerSlam, but the match was rescheduled. The Visionary defeated Riddle at Clash at the Castle, but their rivalry continued after the premium live event.

The two men have had multiple brawls ringside, in the crowd, and backstage on recent episodes of RAW. It was announced that the two will settle their differences in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules on October 8.

Ariel Helwani of BT Sport has announced that there will be a special guest referee for the Fight Pit match at the upcoming Premium Live Event. According to Helwani, UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the match. Helwani posted a quote from Cormier with regards to the announcement.

"The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There's only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it's me. I'll see you guys in Philly next Saturday."

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle brawled after WWE RAW went off the air

Matt Riddle defeated The Judgment Day member Damian Priest in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW. Following the match, Judgment Day attacked The Original Bro, and Edge rushed to the ring to make the save. The Rated R Superstar challenged Finn Balor to an 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules at the conclusion of the show.

After RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins hopped over the barricade, and the two stars brawled ringside. The brawl lasted for over a minute before WWE security was finally able to break it up.

The Fight Pit stipulation seemingly favors Matt Riddle as he has experience in MMA. It will be interesting to see how Daniel Cormier keeps both men in check as the special guest referee at Extreme Rules.

