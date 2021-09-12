Murphy responds to former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after being teased as the newest member of his faction

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has seemingly responded to Will Ospreay. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently took to Twitter to tease Murphy as the newest member of The United Empire.

In response to Ospreay's tweet, Buddy Murphy aka Murphy, simply wrote, Oh William, in one of his latest tweets. While the tweet itself wasn't directed at Ospreay, one could only assume that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is responding to The Commonwealth Kingpin.

Here's the tweet from Murphy that is seemingly a response to Will Ospreay's tweet:

Oh William… 🤦🏼 — Buddy Matthews (@WWE_Murphy) September 11, 2021

After being forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship earlier in the year, Ospreay made his New Japan return at NJPW Resurgence. At the pay-per-view, the former champion declared himself as the true IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, whereas, discredited Shingo Takagi by calling him the interim champion.

Ospreay's fellow United Empire members, Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan, and Aaron Henare, are currently back in Japan. Hence, the leader of the UE is set to add a new member to his lineup at NJPW Autumn Attack.

Could Buddy Murphy be the newest member of Will Ospreay's rising faction United Empire?

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Buddy Murphy will be revealed as Will Ospreay's tag team partner in Dallas. Murphy is yet to return to the pro wrestling circuit since his WWE departure but could be a part of NJPW if he is to join Ospreay's unit.

Ospreay first formed The United Empire when The Great-O-Khan made his return to NJPW. During a match against Kazuchika Okada, Ospreay was assisted by O-Khan, and the pair, along with Bea Priestly, formed The United Empire.

Shortly afterward, Ospreay added Jeff Cobb to the faction and also got Aaron Henare to join. It has now been confirmed by NJPW that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be teaming up with a mystery partner at Autumn Attack in a tag team match against Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors.

Here's the tweet from Will Ospreay which seemingly suggested that he could aim to recruit former WWE star Buddy Murphy to The United Empire:

I’ve been talking to a ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ of mine.

Invited him to Dallas September 25th & 26th.



Think he would fit in great with the crew.



🎟 https://t.co/2dLQrHdJLr — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 11, 2021

Also Read

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay himself mentioned that he has been talking to a buddy of his. The leader of The United Empire also invited him to Dallas on September 25th and 26th for Autumn Attack.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee