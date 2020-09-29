Murphy addresses Aalyah Mysterio's text messages after RAW

Despite a large number of fans being against it, WWE seems to be continuing the storyline between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. The Mysterio family was featured on Jerry Lawler's "King's Court", which was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who had sinister intentions in his mind.

Rollins had gotten hold of Murphy's phone and revealed a screengrab of a conversation between Murphy and Aalyah. This led to soaring tension between Murphy and Rollins. It seemed like Murphy was going to strike Rollins, but Dominik came out of nowhere and attacked him.

Murphy later appeared on RAW Talk and opened up on his chat with Aalyah, and Rollins revealing it in front of the whole world. Murphy made it clear that Seth went too far, adding that it was a private conversation between two people, and he doesn't want to comment on the same.

"Listen, no comment. You see, what Seth did, he should not have done, and me and Seth were going to have words about that. You see, I follow everything Seth does, I follow the greater good. I'm all for the greater good, but what Seth did by taking my phone and showing the world private conversations, we're going to have words. But me and Aalyah, no comment. Since when is it a crime to message someone and see if they're OK? I'm getting shunned, I'm getting crucified, for just checking on someone's well being. There's nothing sneaky about it. It's a private conversation between two people."

Tonight's events have certainly caused a major rift between Rollins and Murphy

Seth Rollins' actions were rightfully not taken well by Murphy on RAW. Rollins did an incredibly scummy thing by taking Murphy's phone and taunting the Mysterio family with the screenshots of his chat with Aalyah.

All things are pointing toward Murphy turning babyface and having a feud with Rollins somewhere down the line. Many fans aren't happy with the same, as it hasn't even been a year since Murphy aligned with Rollins. It would also be interesting to see how WWE handles Murphy and Aalyah's angle going forward.