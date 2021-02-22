Murphy takes a shot at WWE for Elimination Chamber booking

Elimination Chamber 2021 saw Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against five former WWE Champions - AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Jeff Hardy. This was the first time when all the competitors inside the Elimination Chamber had already won the title once which they were competing for.

SmackDown Superstar Murphy has now taken a shot at WWE by claiming that instead of booking former WWE Champions in the match, they should have given the opportunity to the "future". He also tagged several WWE Superstars in his tweet including Mustafa Ali, Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, Kalisto, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Humberto Carillo, Angel Garza, and Drew Gulak.

So #WWEChamber is full of FORMER WWE Champions... how about a chamber full of the FUTURE!

Murphy has been out of action from SmackDown for quite some time now. WWE started a romantic storyline between him and Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio, but the angle has reportedly been dropped. It is to be seen what are the plans for Murphy going forward on SmackDown.

What happened at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 saw Drew McIntyre retain his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber by defeating all five other competitors. However, the massive shocker came after the conclusion of that match as Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business viciously attacked McIntyre.

Following that, Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz came out, cashed-in his contract, and pinned Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career. Things are sure to get interesting on Monday Night RAW.