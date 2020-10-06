Murphy turns on Seth Rollins on RAW, Aalyah Mysterio hits the ring for a big segment

The storyline might have dragged on for a few weeks, but the inevitable finally happened on RAW's latest episode. Murphy finally attacked Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah and his Disciple engaged in an all-out brawl which officially signified the end of their alliance.

The most recent episode had a few segments early on in the night that built up to the breakup angle. Murphy was successful in securing a tag team match. He would team up with Seth Rollins to take on Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo, with Aalyah in the babyfaces' corner.

Seth Rollins, however, wanted to have a word with Murphy. The disciple wanted Rollins to apologize to Aalyah. The former WWE Champion fired back by reminding everybody that he saved Murphy.

Murphy and Rollins picked up the win, and they were involved in a backstage segment later, in which the Messiah said that he wanted an official apology from Murphy, and the latter had until 10 PM to do it.

Murphy attacks Seth Rollins on RAW

A 'countdown to apology' clock was shown on screen as WWE built up to the segment. Before the segment aired, Aalyah had a conversation with Murphy backstage. Rey Mysterio's daughter told Murphy that he is not responsible for whatever has happened before asking him whether he'd still apologize to Seth Rollins. Murphy was unsure, and he carried the uncertainty over to the ring, where Seth Rollins was waiting for him.

Seth Rollins wanted to get it done with soon, and he just wanted Murphy to apologize as quickly as possible. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion hesitated, and it infuriated Seth Rollins.

The Messiah then grabbed Murphy by his beard. Murphy snapped and took Rollins down before unleashing a series of blows.

Murphy went on to pummel Rollins with a kendo stick until the Messiah began to plead for mercy. Rollins apologized for Aalyah and asked Murphy to stop the beatdown. It was, however, all a diversion as Rollins poked Murphy in the eye.

Seth Rollins was now on top of Murphy, and he intended on dishing out more punishment as he left the ring to get a chair.

Aalyah made the big decision to rush to the ring to check on Murphy. She begged Rollins to leave Murphy alone before the entire Mysterio family came out to the ring.

Seth Rollins made his way backstage as Dominik, and Rey Mysterio convinced Aalyah to leave Murphy, while also reminding her about the atrocities he committed against their family. Aalyah exited the ring with Rey, Dominik, and Angie as Murphy continued to writhe in pain.

The latest development in the storyline should ideally lead to a match between Seth Rollins and Murphy. At the same time, the rift between Aalyah and her family should get bigger as she gets closer to Murphy.