"I felt like I was doomed" - Released superstar wasn't hopeful about WWE career after defeating Seth Rollins

Former WWE star Murphy wasn't optimistic about his WWE career after defeating Seth Rollins. He wanted to be in a program with Rollins but was instead put together with the Mysterios.

In his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Murphy explained why he felt "doomed" after winning against Rollins.

He was unsure about working with the Mysterios, as he was paired with Aalyah, who wasn't contracted with WWE. He believed that he wouldn't be on WWE television if she wasn't around.

“I felt like I was doomed as soon as I beat Seth, and I was put with the Mysterios. This was my big coming out as a babyface, and I need four members of a family to beat King Corbin, and we cheat, and then I cheat. That was my big opening to a babyface. I loved working with Rey. I loved working with Dominik. Aalyah was amazing. The original idea wasn’t for me to become a babyface and go with the Mysterios. The original idea for me was to stay with Seth, which I loved, because I didn’t want to be locked down with a person who isn’t contracted to a company," said Murphy (H/T WrestlingNews)

He stated that someone close to the Mysterios had tested positive at the end of 2020, which forced them to quarantine, which in turn affected him. He also revealed that he had expressed interest in working with Rollins to Bruce Prichard and The Messiah himself.

Murphy's final months with WWE

After a few months away from WWE television, Murphy returned to SmackDown in March were he tried to reunite with Seth Rollins. However, the former Universal Champion wasn't interested.

Murphy had two matches with Cesaro on the blue brand and lost both of them. His final WWE appearance came in in the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a few days before WrestleMania 37.

Murphy was released by WWE in June, bringing to an end his eight-year stint with the company.

