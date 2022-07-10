"They are" - WWE RAW Superstar admits that AEW's FTR is the best tag team in the world

Mustafa Ali recently reacted to a Sportskeeda Wrestling post in which we asked the fans whether AEW's FTR was the best tag team currently in wrestling.

Based on the responses, many fans consider Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to be the highest-ranked tag team act in the business.

Ali also supported the notion as the RAW Superstar had the following response to Sportskeeda's tweet:

"Yeah, yeah they are," - Mustafa Ali on FTR being the best team in wrestling.

AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been very successful since leaving WWE

Competing as "The Revival" in WWE, Wheeler and Harwood (formerly Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson in WWE) won every tag team title in the company.

FTR is mostly remembered for their work in NXT. Despite capturing the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the stars were unhappy about the overall status of the division and their creative direction.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were released in April 2020, and they didn't waste time signing up for All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE tag team has one reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They have excelled tremendously working for several other companies outside Tony Khan's promotion.

Wheeler and Harwood are currently triple tag team champions as they won the ROH World Tag Team Championship at Supercard of Honor XV in April. The team also holds AAA and IWGP tag team titles, both of which are from companies with a working relationship with AEW.

Including WWE, FTR has had a total of nine tag team title reigns across five major promotions from the United States, Mexico, and Japan.

FTR is undoubtedly making the most of the new era of professional wrestling. They are amongst the most-booked teams and have no intentions of taking their feet off the pedal.

