With names like Dominik Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, and Dragon Lee on the scene, the NXT North American Championship has become the center of a brewing storm, with multiple contenders eyeing a title opportunity. An announcement regarding the same on RAW left a WWE Superstar speechless. According to him, the entire storyline makes no sense.

Mustafa Ali defeated Dragon Lee in a thrilling bout last week and earned a shot at the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. However, during RAW, an announcement was made that Dominik Mysterio would face Dragon Lee in a championship match next week.

Ali raised his voice against Dragon Lee getting an opportunity ahead of him despite the loss. The 37-year-old WWE Superstar uploaded a video of his interview, asking the WWE Universe how any of this makes sense.

Mustafa Ali questioned how Dragon Lee, whom he had defeated to secure his contender status, could leapfrog him to get a shot at the championship first. In a passionate interview, Ali didn't hold back, branding Mysterio as a "criminal" and labeling Lee as a "liar." He firmly believed that neither of these competitors deserved to hold the prestigious championship.

Mustafa Ali's unexpected intervention has added to the hype. It will be interesting to see if the high-flying sensation shows up during the championship match next week.

Mustafa Ali has reinvented himself in NXT

Many WWE fans complained about Ali's run on the main roster. His character seemed to be directionless. However, since moving back to NXT, Ali has been top-notch.

His in-ring skills were never an issue. But the way Ali has stepped up his game on the mic is admirable. It was visible in the interview as he spoke with unprecedented passion and looked more confident while delivering his lines.

If Ali keeps on putting up solid work, he may return to the main roster soon. But is he better off at NXT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

