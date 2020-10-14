Mustafa Ali comments on WWE pulling advertised RETRIBUTION segment from RAW 

RETRIBUTION was scheduled to appear on the most recent RAW episode, and there was a considerable amount of anticipation for the segment as it would have been Mustafa Ali's first comments after he became the leader of the faction.

The advertised segment, however, was pulled from the show for an unknown reason. As of this writing, the real reason for the move has not been revealed.

Mustafa Ali has now reacted to the nixed appearance by posting a series of tweets.

The former 205 Live Superstar claimed that he has waited for years to speak his truth, and the fans would have to be patient to hear what he has to say.

Mustafa Ali posted a follow-up tweet in response to a fan, in which he noted the following:

Do you not like it when something is promised and then taken away with no explanation? Funny feeling, isn't it?

T-BAR gave his take on the situation by revealing that RETRIBUTION were assigned to appear on RAW by the WWE higher-ups. The faction, however, appears and attacks as per their will, according to T-BAR.

Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

We were literally assigned to show up last night by the higher ups but we didn’t because we attack when we want. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/3mPsPBczYN — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 13, 2020

What's next for Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION on RAW?

The revelation of Mustafa Ali as the leader of RETRIBUTION has helped salvage the angle that was on the verge of collapsing. The initial response to the faction's arrival wasn't positive, but the WWE did a commendable job of surprising the fans by involving Mustafa Ali in the stable.

The very same fans were quite excited to see what Ali had to say on RAW this week. However, in a move that has naturally rubbed the fans the wrong way, WWE chose not to air the advertised segment featuring RETRIBUTION.

We still don't know the real backstage reason that led to WWE pulling the show's segment. Will it be on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW? We have no updates about that as well.

However, WWE would undoubtedly want to maintain the momentum that the RETRIBUTION angle has gained following Mustafa Ali's turn. The RETRIBUTION members are also doing their bit by keeping up the hype on social media.