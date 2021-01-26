Mustafa Ali confirms his entry into the Royal Rumble

Mustafa Ali has officially announced his entry into the Royal Rumble, making him the 16th member of the men's roster to confirm his participation. Ali is also the only member of RETRIBUTION to announce his entry.

Mustafa Ali confirmed his entry into the Royal Rumble's marquee match on Monday Night RAW, following fellow RETRIBUTION member Slapjack's loss to Xavier Woods of The New Day.

The RETRIBUTION leader has been focusing his anger on Xavier Woods over the past few weeks. This comes from Mustafa Ali's supposed anger towards Woods' partner Kofi Kingston, who "stole" Ali's WrestleMania moment some time back.

Ali claims he will be "replacing" Kofi Kingston at the Rumble, considering Kofi will be out of action with an injury to his jaw.

"I want you to tell Kofi... a replacement has been found and his name is Mustafa Ali!"



With @TrueKofi unable to compete this Sunday at #RoyalRumble, @AliWWE has vowed to take his spot! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jGbFr38nGh — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Kofi Kingston will be missing the Royal Rumble for the first time since 2008 this weekend. However, Mustafa Ali will be there in his stead, informing Xavier Woods to relay the same message to his partner.

He will have some support during the Rumble, assuming that his RETRIBUTION suboordinates will be on the outside of the ring.

Who will be joining Mustafa Ali at the Royal Rumble?

Mustafa Ali is just one of 16 men who have already announced their entries into the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Ali is joined by Sheamus, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Otis, Bobby Lashley, Big E, Sami Zayn, Jeff Hardy, John Morrison, and The Miz so far.

It certainly will be tough for the leader of RETRIBUTION to go all the way, even with all the help he will have at his disposal.

Mustafa Ali will have his work cut out for him at the Royal Rumble, but with the added support of RETRIBUTION, he should be able to put up a good showing.

RETRIBUTION's stock would go through the roof if Ali were to win the match. Do you think Mustafa Ali has a chance at winning it all? If not, who is your favorite to win the Royal Rumble? Let us know down below.