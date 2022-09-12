Mustafa Ali has creative idea for future outside of WWE

Mustafa Ali is an incredibly talented WWE Superstar, but it seems he wants more for himself in the future.

Ali disappeared from WWE programming at the end of October 2021, which many believed had to do with him and his wife having a baby. But it was later revealed that a backstage disagreement with Vince McMahon over a creative pitch led to the company keeping Ali at home.

Ali would later publicly request his WWE release, a request that was denied by the company. WWE brought him back to television a few months later. Since his return, Ali has been heavily featured on Main Event while getting a match on RAW every now and then.

It's clear that the talented WWE Superstar wants more for himself. He recently took to social media to reveal that he has aspirations to become a stuntman and wants to go to stunt school to learn that profession.

"i think i wanna go to stunt school," Mustafa Ali said in a tweet.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE i think i wanna go to stunt school i think i wanna go to stunt school

Lince Dorado tells Mustafa Ali that he recently got shot out of a cannon

Former WWE Superstar and current Major League Wrestling talent Lince Dorado caught wind of Ali's tweet and sent him a message to reveal that he was recently shot out of a cannon. Hilariously, Dorado noted that he forgot to ask for a crash pad:

"@AliWWE i just got shot out a cannon. Forgot to ask for the crash pad. Down one more life, " Lince Dorado said in a tweet.

Lince Dorado @LuchadorLD @AliWWE I just got shot out a cannon. Forgot to ask for the crash pad. Down one more life @AliWWE I just got shot out a cannon. Forgot to ask for the crash pad. Down one more life

It's uncertain if Dorado was being serious or not, but Ali played along, offering a quick one-word response in the process:

"@LuchadorLD extreme"

What do you make of Mustafa Ali's comments? Would you like to see him try his talents as a stuntman if things in WWE don't work out for him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Triple H use Mustafa Ali more on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell