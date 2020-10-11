Mustafa Ali cuts a chilling promo ahead of WWE RAW

In last week's episode of WWE RAW, The Hurt Business offered Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews a chance to join the stable. None of the Superstars took up MVP's offer and faced them in two separate matches on WWE RAW.

In the first match, Ricochet & Crews faced Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in a Tag Team Match. The member of The Hurt Business prevailed in the match. In the second match, MVP went one on one with Mustafa Ali. During the match, Lashley and Benjamin got into the ring before the lights began flickering.

When the lights stabilized, RETRIBUTION surrounded the ring. MVP and the other members of The Hurt Business asked Mustafa Ali whether he would join the stable. Ali confirmed his alliance and headed towards the RETRIBUTION members who surrounded the WWE RAW ring. Ali looked the two Superstars in the eye and turned around, siding with RETRIBUTION. RETRIBUTION head to the ring and beat up The Hurt Business with Mustafa Ali standing front and center.

Mustafa Ali's promo ahead of WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali, the leader of RETRIBUTION, will address the WWE Universe on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Mustafa Ali took to his Twitter handle to cut a promo, giving the fans a peek at what is in store for them on WWE RAW.