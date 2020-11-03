Mustafa Ali explains why he gave RETRIBUTION members weird names and masks

Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali revealed himself to be the hacker that sent cryptic messages on WWE SmackDown months ago. With only a few hours left before tonight's RAW, Mustafa Ali posted a video of himself from the Twitter account that he used under the guise of the mysterious hacker.

Ali, who is currently also the leader of RETRIBUTION, delivered yet another forbidding message that was directed towards the WWE Universe.

Mustafa Ali's message

In the video, Mustafa Ali can be seen addressing the WWE Universe. The leader of RETRIBUTION gave an interesting reason as to why the members of his group were given weird names such as Slapjack and T-Bar, and wear masks:

"I want you to imagine something. I want you to imagine being judged because of your name. I want you to imagine being mocked because of how you look. Now, I want you to imagine a man named Mustafa Ali, that has given names and masks to members of RETRIBUTION...so that they too can know how he feels. So, they too can be judged because of their names, they too can be mocked because of how they look. They too can see the world the way he sees it. Imagine that."

Judging from Ali's message, it can be understood that he wants the members of RETRIBUTION to face discrimination the same way that he still often does because of his ethnicity.

Big changes are in store for Retribution tonight on #Raw apparently.



Though I feel like this is coming far too late in order for me to care except for Ali. My mind can change unless it makes sense.... something WWE has a hard time going lately #WWERAW — Chadwick (@RealTalkWrestle) November 2, 2020

It remains to be seen whether or not Ali addresses this on tonight's RAW; it would make for a compelling reason and a good storyline. Yesterday, Ali did say that he was going to turn things around for RETRIBUTION.

Make sure to stay tuned on Sportskeeda this evening for live updates and stories as RAW takes place. What mischief will RETRIBUTION get up to tonight? We won't have to wait long to find out.