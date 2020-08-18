Mustafa Ali is one of the up and coming Superstars of WWE. After his absence on last week's episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali was a part of the action on this week's episode. He teamed up with Ricochet and Apollo Crews to take on all three members of The Hurt Business in a Six-man Elimination Tag Team Match.

During the match, Mustafa Ali was the first to be eliminated. His elimination came quick when Bobby Lashley hit Ali with the Dominator. At the end of the match, Mustafa Ali's team was defeated when Lashley pinned the United States Champion in the end.

Mustafa Ali was disheartened by the fact that he was eliminated in a matter of minutes after not getting a chance to perform on last week's episode.

Mustafa Ali frustrated with WWE?

After his loss on WWE RAW and disappointment in the way WWE has made use of him, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to share his feelings with his fan. In his most recent Tweet, Ali hinted at picking up the camera and shooting his own promos.

I think it’s time to pick up the camera again. How can I expect anyone else to tell my story? — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020

The Tweet is a call back to the time Mustafa Ali did the same when he was out with an injury and missed the Royal Rumble as well as his chance to win the WWE Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Head down. Mouth shut? https://t.co/EbVuDE3cvW — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020

Three weeks back, Mustafa Ali returned to WWE TV after a seven-month-long hiatus. Ali teamed up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take on the then newly formed Hurt Business. Mustafa Ali's team was victorious that night. On the following week's episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali lost his singles match against Bobby Lashley.

Mustafa Ali has missed out on many chances in the past due to injuries. He was scheduled to take part in the Elimination Chamber match for Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship in 2018. But due to an unfortunate injury, Mustafa Ali was replaced by Kofi Kingston. Kingston impressed the WWE Universe so much in that match that WWE was forced to have the New Day member compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.