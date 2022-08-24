Create

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali helped aspiring talents get noticed

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has made it his mission to help aspiring talents get recognized.

Ali is a police officer who turned into a professional wrestler. He kicked off his WWE career by being part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. In 2018, he moved to SmackDown.

During WWE's Thunderdome era, Ali led a faction called Retribution. The former leader of Retribution has mentioned on social media and during interviews that he will try his best to get aspiring talents noticed.

Ali tweeted out asking young and upcoming talents to share their promos and highlight reels so that he can try his best to put the spotlight on them.

"The return of “do good while you can”: the wrasslin business is a buzzin nowadays. if you’re an aspiring performer in this beloved industry, post a promo/highlight reel below so i can help ya get eyes on it," Mustafa Ali tweeted.
Young talents share their highlights to Mustafa Ali

Ali not only just put out that tweet, he also promised to watch all the replies to the thread by the end of the night.

"And I’ll try my best to watch everything posted below tonight, just busy watching my kids get their asses kicked in jiu jitsu class," Ali tweeted.
Check out some of the replies to the thread below:

@AliWWE Aspiring inspiring perspiring twitter.com/cpawrestles/st…

Ali replied to CPA Wrestles, claiming that he was his new favorite wrestler and also mentioned that the innovative Atomic drop was his favorite spot.

@cpawrestles I think you’re my new favorite wrestler. That :23 spot made me pop.
@AliWWE 🔥 We're promoting our first EVER live professional show in Fife, Scotland and are offering something bold and different. Here's an ad we've shot to promote it...🎟 tinyurl.com/FPWAxTruth https://t.co/NRqppMvpD5
@AliWWE Here’s me behind the scenes of Macho Man’s “cream of the crop” promo.Tenderly yours - Phil twitter.com/philcardigan/s…
@AliWWE This is an awesome highlight made by @ivanfirejay 🔥🔥 would appreciate this very much man https://t.co/NCFkH5Kv2r

The former leader of Retribution was very much impressed with Dezmond Cole kipping up after hitting a suplex.

@ThaReal_DC @ivanfirejay I’m sorry but DID YOU JUST KIP UP OUT OF GIVING SOMEONE A SUPLEX MY DUDE?!?!?
@AliWWE @IsaiahBroner is a bad man.twitter.com/IsaiahBroner/s…

Ali has always been a fan of professional wrestling. He not only pushes himself to put on a good show for the fans but also appreciates good wrestling and tries to help the underrated talents.

Did you see the promos and highlight reels sent by the talents? Who impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

