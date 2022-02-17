WWE superstar Mustafa Ali hits back at Twitter troll

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has recently fired back at a Twitter troll who criticized his character work in the company.

Ali has worked for WWE since 2016, when he signed for the company as a last-minute addition to their Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He competed on 205 Live and challenged Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 before having his most impressive run in 2020 as leader of the widely-panned RETRIBUTION stable.

After posting a video to social media recently of him and Indie-wrestler Sabin Gauge rolling around, Ali caught flack from Twitter user Donnie Davison, who asked Mustafa Ali to do the "move where he gets a character," which prompted a savage response from the superstar.

"Unfortunately someone like you doesn’t feel comfortable when someone like me steps outside the box," Ali responded

You can check out the exchange below:

Mustafa Ali recently requested his WWE release

The former leader of RETRIBUTION has been very vocal in his desire to leave WWE and publicly requested his release on January 16th, 2022.

The company, however, denied the request, prompting the hashtag "FreeAli" to trend on Twitter. Ali later expressed his desire to wait out the remaining years on his WWE contract.

With his employment in such a position, it's easy to see why Ali didn't take too kindly to the recent trolling. With his discomfort seemingly growing by the day, it may not be long before his release is granted.

What do you think of Mustafa Ali's response to the fan? Do you think he'll be granted his WWE release? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy