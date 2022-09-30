"Shut up" - Mustafa Ali hits back at WWE fan knocking his ability

Mustafa Ali is very confident in his wrestling ability and what he brings to the table for WWE.

Despite not being used on RAW recently, the talented WWE Superstar continues to do his best to improve his craft in pursuit of becoming one of the best wrestlers in the world. However, there are some fans out there who don't appreciate his demeanor on social media.

Ali's tweet recently drew some criticism from the WWE Universe, and the RAW superstar has chosen to fire back at a fan who took a shot at his wrestling ability. The former RETRIBUTION leader put the fan in their place.

"2 things: 1: when I’m in a wwe ring, telling a story is the most important thing. just like music, there’s different styles but telling a story takes priority over everything. 2: shut up, hoe. you can barely bend over and tie your shoes. my shoes have more ability than you," Mustafa Ali said in a tweet.

Mustafa Ali continues to work WWE Main Event despite not being on Monday Night RAW

Despite not being on Monday Night RAW again this week, Mustafa Ali did compete on Main Event that evening prior to the show and defeated Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one matchup.

Ali was also in action on Main Event the week before, where he and Shelton Benjamin lost a tag team match to The Alpha Academy.

Despite a new creative regime in WWE, Ali hasn't been featured on Monday Night RAW since August 15 when he teamed up with Cedric Alexander to take on The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

It's currently unknown when we'll see Ali compete on WWE RAW again.

