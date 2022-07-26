"Gonna go steal the show" - Mustafa Ali has big plans for this tonight's WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali's recent tweet suggests he has big plans for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, live from Madison Square Garden.

Although he hasn't been on WWE TV for about a month now, Ali was battling for the United States Championship at a premium live event as recently as last month's Hell In A Cell event, where he lost the title match to Theory.

Ali recently took to Twitter to post a pic. In the caption, he claimed that he will "steal the show" on tonight's episode of the red brand.

morning. gonna go steal the show at @TheGarden tonight.

Despite not featuring on WWE TV shows, Mustafa Ali has been regularly competing in Saturday Night's Main Event, where he has taken on the likes of Veer Mahaan and The Alpha Academy in the past month.

Tonight's RAW will emanate from WWE's home ground Madison Square Garden

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York, and is considered WWE's home ground and the mecca of professional wrestling.

'The World's Most Famous Arena' has been the home of WWE since the territory days over 60 years ago and has been the sight of some of the company's most influential shows like WrestleMania 1, 'Mania 10, SummerSlam 1998 and Royal Rumble 2000.

Some of the red brand's most iconic moments in its 30+ year history have also been inside MSG, like Triple H's 2002 return and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's first Stunner to VInce McMahon.

For tonight's episode of the red-brand, The Bloodline, Logan Paul, and Riddle have been advertised for the show. The company will also celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Rey Mysterio in WWE, while a match between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day has been announced as well.

Tonight is the go-home episode of RAW before SummerSlam, which will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, June 30. The show taking place in MSG just increases the possibility of an exciting episode.

