11 times WWE made history at Madison Square Garden which you might not remember

WWE and Madison Square Garden have a long historical relationship. Over time, WWE has hosted a variety of events at MSG. The Garden has seen some of WWE's most iconic moments, events, and pay-per-views.

The Garden has its own place in WWE's history. After all, the first-ever WrestleMania took place at Madison Square Garden.

Over time, WWE has seen several WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series events take place at MSG.

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden recently for RAW and SmackDown Live. Their iconic status remained, with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker making appearances on RAW and SmackDown Live respectively.

While WWE has made history at The Garden, fans may not be aware of which event took place there. In this article, we will talk about 11 times that WWE made history at Madison Square Garden, which you might not remember.

#11 The 'Superfly Splash' on Don Muraco (Steel Cage Match, 1983)

Jimmy Snuka

There are some moments in the history of WWE which are looked on as iconic for the company. One such instance was in 1983.

Jimmy ‘The Superfly’ Snuka was facing none other than Don Muraco. They faced each other in a Steel Cage match back at Madison Square Garden. The match saw Snuka lose, but he was not done with Muraco.

He brought him back to the ring and jumped off the 15-foot high cage. This "Superfly Splash" is one that has gone down in history for being iconic, coming at a time when there was not much high-flying action.

During this match, Mick Foley, Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, and The Sandman were all present, and they confessed that the match was the reason they decided to wrestle.

The splash was executed at a time when 'high spots' were a rarity in the industry and it helped catapult Snuka to unimaginable levels.

Given their contribution to wrestling, it can be said that the match had a lasting effect.

