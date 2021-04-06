Mustafa Ali posts emotional tweet about WrestleMania 37 status

Mustafa Ali recently posted a tweet talking about his WWE WrestleMania 37 status and blamed himself for not being included in The Show of Shows this year.

Ali is well aware of the fact that he isn't a part of WrestleMania for the second year in a row. The former RETRIBUTION leader posted a heartfelt tweet on his official Twitter handle and made it clear that he has himself to blame for not making it to the WrestleMania 37 card.

He finished off his tweet by assuring fans that he will have a spot on the card at next year's Show Of Shows.

"Hundreds of excuses. Hundreds of hurdles and lies. But at the end of the day, it’s on me. No one and nothing else to blame but me. Another year, another WrestleMania that I’m not going to compete in. Nothing has ever been given to me. This is no different. Next year, you’re mine," said Mustafa Ali in the tweet.

Mustafa Ali's tweet was met with huge support from his fans on social media

Ali's tweet garnered major support from his fans who have been rooting for him for a long time now.

Many praised him for working hard despite not getting opportunities. Others slammed WWE for not giving Ali his deserved spot on the WrestleMania match card.

This tweet really hurts me to read, I understand it must hurt you even more so because it's your career, but knowing this should of been your chance, and they scrapped it for Fastlane, is just cruel — ⎊ ℍ𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕖𝕪 ℚ𝕦𝕚𝕟𝕟 ⎊ (@CassHummel) April 6, 2021

"iT's On Me" No it ain't bro. -cough Vince cough- — Ok (@Bump_Network) April 6, 2021

We are behind you and believe in you! Still sad you aren't at Wrestlemania this year but we know you will be headlining them very soon! Keep up the fight! — GrEm/Zazzeris/Cliff (@Gremrcwf) April 6, 2021

Mustafa Ali competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Things only went downhill for him from that point on and he wasn't even featured on the WrestleMania 36 card in 2020.

Ali disappeared from WWE TV for months on end in mid-2020 and was later brought back as RETRIBUTION's leader.

The stable didn't do anything of note on RAW and the entire idea was heavily slammed by the WWE Universe. RETRIBUTION members turned on Mustafa Ali at Fastlane 2021 and the group was effectively disbanded.

Mustafa Ali has been working incredibly hard for the past few years and it must be frustrating for him to not make it to WrestleMania for two straight years.

Here's hoping things change for the better following The Show of Shows and he's finally given a well-deserved push.