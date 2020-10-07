Mustafa Ali on the reaction to his reveal as RETRIBUTION's leader

From being forced into oblivion to getting revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali has jumped back into the spotlight following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

After shocking the WWE Universe by siding with the vigilante faction that has terrorized the locker room for the past few weeks, Ali recently took to Twitter to give an opinion on the revelation's reception.

Mustafa Ali wrote the following ominous message in his tweet, which was accompanied by a screenshot of the number of views the revelation got on WWE's official YouTube channel:

They want to watch the world end.

They want to watch the world end. https://t.co/knci8hJv6g pic.twitter.com/pHAhBxablC — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 6, 2020

Mustafa Ali's WWE career so far

Mustafa Ali's career in WWE thus far has been full of highs and lows, with the lows being on the greater side. Ali was a break-out performer in WWE 205 Live, which helped him move over to SmackDown in 2018.

While on SmackDown, he was touted to be the next big babyface Superstar. He even got a big push after entering a feud with then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, who was also the brand's top heel at that point. However, an untimely injury in early 2019 forced him to be taken off WWE television.

While Ali was away from in-ring competition, SmackDown began airing cryptic vignettes of a mysterious hacker and rumors indicated that he would eventually be revealed as said hacker. The hacker angle even played a crucial role in Mandy Rose and Otis' rivalry with Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville, but for some unknown reason, WWE later dropped it.

Ali later returned to WWE TV and quickly aligned himself with the babyface team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to feud against The Hurt Business.

On Monday's episode of the RAW, Ali faced off against MVP of The Hurt Business. However, during the match, RETRIBUTION surrounded the ring and Ali temporarily aligned with all members of The Hurt Business. That was before he walked out of the ring to confront T-Bar and Mace of RETRIBUTION.

However, Ali soon turned his attention towards The Hurt Business and ordered T-Bar and Mace, along with the rest of RETRIBUTION to attack MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley.

While this sudden heel turn from Mustafa Ali came out of nowhere, it has certainly made things more interesting for both the Superstar and RETRIBUTION as a whole. The WWE Universe certainly seem to be getting behind it.