Mustafa Ali reacts to being included in WWE 2K22

Current WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has talked about being included in the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game.

Ali has been outspoken in expressing his displeasure with his current position within World Wrestling Entertainment. At the tail end of 2021, the former leader of Retribution asked for his release but was denied. He has since mentioned that he is willing to wait out his contract, with nearly two years remaining on it.

However, it was recently revealed that Mustafa will be a part of the roster for the upcoming WWE & 2K video game, WWE 2K22. The game is the first outing in the 2K series since 2K20, which was critically panned across the board, so much so that the series had to take a year-long break.

Ali has taken to Twitter to react to his inclusion in the game, replying to a tweet from WWE 2K22 with an image of he and his former Retribution stablemates attacking The Miz at ringside.

Mustafa Ali was the leader of Retribution in WWE

From 2020 until 2021, during the height of the WWE pandemic era, Mustafa Ali was the leader of the Retribution stable.

The group saw several NXT talents don masks, new attires and adopt new names in an effort to bring down the WWE from the inside.

Also included in the group were former NXT talents Shane Thorne, Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, and Dio Maddin.

Eventually, Thorne and Yim's characters would walk away from the group, leaving Mustafa Ali to be attacked by the remaining group members after a failed United States Championship challenge against Matt Riddle.

