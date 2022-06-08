Mustafa Ali reacts to being moved back to Main Event

Mustafa Ali returned to Monday Night RAW on April 25. Less than two months later, he's back wrestling on WWE Main Event.

After a blow-up with Vince McMahon over creative direction, Ali wasn't brought back to WWE programming following the birth of his child in November. This eventually led to Ali publicly requesting his release on social media; which was denied by the company days later.

Eventually, it appeared that cooler heads had prevailed, and Ali was brought back to WWE RAW to feud with Theory over the United States Championship.

The story climaxed at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event, where Theory defeated Ali clean in his hometown of Chicago. This killed the idea of the storyline progressing any further.

24 hours later, Ali was back on the WWE Main Event tapings that took place prior to Monday Night RAW. Ali wrestled his old RETRIBUTION stablemate T-Bar. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion took the shift in stride on social media, trying to put his best foot forward. Tweeting out:

"Main event Mustafa returns this week on @hulu #WWEMainEvent #WWERaw," Mustafa Ali tweeted alongside a picture of him smiling from ear to ear backstage at the show.

Will Mustafa Ali be stuck on Main Event until his WWE contract expires in 2024?

It's been very disheartening for Mustafa Ali's fanbase to see him used in an underwhelming fashion since returning to WWE programming at the end of April.

It seems that Vince McMahon certainly holds some resentment towards Ali after their creative dispute last year. If things don't change, it appears Ali will be wrestling a lot more matches on WWE Main Event for the duration of his contract.

Even though Ali was brought back to WWE programming and was placed in a feud with Theory over the United States Championship, at no point did the company present him as a credible threat to Theory's title. With the talented superstar back on Main Event, it doesn't appear that Ali will be getting a substantial push again anytime soon.

