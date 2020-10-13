Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw the conclusion of the WWE Draft with a number of interesting moves. The big moves in the Draft saw The Fiend and Braun Strowman move to RAW while Street Profits and Kevin Owens went the other way. There was also a dual brand Battle Royal which was won by Lana who gets a shot at Asuka's RAW Women's Championship.

One segment that was advertised ahead of RAW involved Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION. Mustafa Ali was supposed to explain his actions and open up about why he decided to lead RETRIBUTION on their path of chaos. However, the segment was not on the show last night. Ali took to Twitter after RAW to comment on RETRIBUTION not being featured on the show:

Truth awaits no one but me. pic.twitter.com/uw4Apxcb46 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

Mustafa Ali also reacted to RETRIBUTION being drafted to WWE RAW with the caption 'Why invite demise to your door?' and you can check out the Tweet below:

Why invite demise to your door? pic.twitter.com/DBXAwQQl1A — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION last week on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, we saw MVP meet Apollo Crews. Ricochet and Mustafa Ali bacstage, telling them that he had one spot open in The Hurt Business. Crews and Ricochet went on to wrestle Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley later on RAW, losing the match after Lashley forced Apollo tap out to the Hurt Lock.

Ali confronted The Hurt Business backstage later on in the show, challenging MVP to a match. RETRIBUTION hit the ringside area during the match, as MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley were about to take out Ali. For a moment it looked like Ali would join forces with the Hurt Business to fend off RETRIBUTION but it was revealed that Ali was actually the leader of RETRIBUTION. At Ali's command, RETRIBUTION hit the ring and laid out the Hurt Business.

Fans were looking forward to see Ali explain his actions last night on WWE RAW but the segment was not a part of the show. WWE have not explained why the segment was pulled from the show yet.