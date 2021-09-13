Mustafa Ali reacts to his surprising teammates for WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali finds himself teaming up with long-time rival Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW.

The WWE Universe is well aware of the history between Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston. Ali's injury on the road to WrestleMania created a moment for Kofi Kingston, which led him to defeat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The two men have had a rivalry between them ever since. But they will have to put aside their differences tomorrow night on RAW as they find themselves as teammates in eight-man tag team action.

A matchup that Ali seemed less than pleased about as he took to social media this afternoon to put in his two cents regarding WWE's announcement of the match:

"Join forces is a bit much," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor will team with The New Day to take on AJ Styles, Omos, MACE, and T-Bar on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali is currently in a storyline with his new tag team partner Mansoor where Mansoor is the babyface trying to teach Ali his ways. At the same time, Ali is the heel trying to teach Mansoor his. It's uncertain at this time who will eventually turn the other.

If Mansoor can succeed in getting Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston on the same page, it will most likely go a long way in Mansoor turning Ali into a full-fledged babyface down the line on WWE RAW.

Will Ali and Kingston be able to co-exist tomorrow night on WWE RAW? Tune in to find out.

Do you think WWE will acknowledge the past between Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW? Or will they just hope that we forget that anything ever happened? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

