Mustafa Ali shocked the WWE Universe by revealing himself to be the leader of the heel faction of RETRIBUTION last week on RAW. However, Ali was subjected to racist comments on social media recently.

A Twitter user made a post where he called Mustafa Ali a 'terrorist' and compared him to former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan who portrayed an extremist character on television and feuded with The Undertaker. The user also said that RETRIBUTION would get disbanded quickly.

Ali saw the tweet and the insensitive comments that the user made and responded with a simple statement.

"There it is."

There it is. https://t.co/MShZmBuJdu — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 15, 2020

Mustafa Ali's history of dealing with racism

This is not the first time that Mustafa Ali has been subjected to racism and stereotyped simply for his ethnicity. Earlier in the year, Ali lashed out at an offensive and racist meme made on him by a Reddit User on his Instagram account.

Ali, whose real name is Adeel Alam, is the son of a Pakistani father and an Indian mother. He was born and raised in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and worked as a Police officer in the Chicago area prior to pursuing his dreams to be a WWE Superstar.

Unfortunately, Ali who has often talked about bringing peace and harmony among all communities continues to find himself being subjected to hate comments. One can only hope that this will end sometime soon.

Imagine having a Muslim name, talking about good & evil, police brutality and having it air on WWE programming...and people still saying “bUt CaN hE cUt A pRoMo?” https://t.co/hk4LoGomI8 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 31, 2020

Ali, along with RETRIBUTION, was recently drafted to RAW as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. Judging by how things have transpired on the Red brand in the past few weeks, it seems that Ali and RETRIBUTION could be embroiled in a lengthy feud with The Hurt Business.