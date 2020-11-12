Mustafa Ali has had quite a journey in WWE, which began back in 2016 when he debuted on 205 Live. After a few years on the Cruiserweight division, Ali was moved to the main roster last year and was supposed to have a major feud with then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

His chance at competing for the WWE Championship was cruelly taken away from him when he suffered an injury. He returned after the injury with the ring name Ali, as WWE dropped his first name.

But, he had his full name restored to him later last year. Mustafa Ali has now taken to Twitter to reveal that his ring name was "taken away" from him by WWE.

Mustafa Ali reveals WWE changed his ring name

The WWE RAW Superstar and leader of RETRIBUTION hit out at WWE for taking away his first name because it was difficult to pronounce.

"I was afraid of what would happen. I was terrified my name would be too difficult to pronounce, so it would be taken away. And it happened. I had to fight for my name. Now, I’m fighting for it be pronounced correctly. I don’t expect people to understand the weight of all that."

Mustafa Ali was responding to a tweet by fan who had replied to a previous tweet of Ali where he revealed that he made WWE commentators pronounce his name the right way.

Now, not only do they know my name, I made ‘em say it right. pic.twitter.com/dVw2MDwPdJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 11, 2020

He had also stressed upon this on a recent appearance on RAW Talk as well:

My name is Mustafa Ali. Say it right or don’t say it at all. pic.twitter.com/cAhGJo3pt5 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 3, 2020

WWE RAW commentator Tom Phillips had also tweeted about the pronunciation of Ali's name earlier this week, stating that the way he pronounces it now is how Ali wants it to be pronounced. Here is what Phillips said to a fan:

"Hi [redacted], I understand your issue regarding the pronunciation. However Mustafa has recently stated on RAW the correct way that his first name is pronounced. I am simply respecting that wish, as I would for anyone asking for their name to be pronounced the way they would like. I will continue to do so. Thank you for being a fan of WWE."

Mustafa Ali has shown a different side of him as a heel, and his introduction as the leader of RETRIBUTION has given some hope to the future of the faction in WWE.