WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips has responded to a member of the WWE Universe who lashed out at him over his pronunciation of Mustafa Ali's name.

In regards to the pronunciation of @AliWWE’s name pic.twitter.com/WPIhGHbn0w — Tom (@TomPhillipsWWE) November 10, 2020

The fan sent a message to Tom Phillips filled with profanity and told him to pronounce Mustafa Ali's name in a certain way that he/she deemed was correct.

Phillips kept the fan's name a secret and responded by saying that he simply followed Ali's wish. He pointed out how the leader of RETRIBUTION advised Charly Caruso and R-Truth to pronounce his name as such two weeks ago on RAW Talk:

"Hi [redacted], I understand your issue regarding the pronunciation. However Mustafa has recently stated on RAW the correct way that his first name is pronounced. I am simply respecting that wish, as I would for anyone asking for their name to be pronounced the way they would like. I will continue to do so. Thank you for being a fan of WWE."

In the tweet below you can watch how Ali advised both Caruso and Truth to pronounce his name on RAW Talk:

My name is Mustafa Ali. Say it right or don’t say it at all. pic.twitter.com/cAhGJo3pt5 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 3, 2020

Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

After Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of the anarchist group RETRIBUTION, most people thought the group would get pushed in a proper direction.

However, back-to-back losses against The Hurt Business, as well as getting taken out by The Fiend, made the WWE Universe think that they were getting misutilized.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW though, Mustafa Ali took on Ricochet and both Superstars put up a clinic. The match was won by Ali when Ricochet passed out to the Koji clutch. Before and after the match, Ali unsuccessfully advised Ricochet to join RETRIBUTION.