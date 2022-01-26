Mustafa Ali's reaction to AEW star's latest tweet has left fans excited

Mustafa Ali recently posted a reaction to AEW star Daniel Garcia's latest tweet, leaving fans yearning for a potential showdown between the two men.

The #FreeAli movement is growing with each passing day, with the hashtag going viral on Twitter. Fans of Ali want WWE to let him go, days after he publicly revealed that he had requested his release.

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently shared a short clip in which he can be seen training in the ring. Mustafa Ali noticed the tweet and reacted. Check out his reaction below:

Mustafa Ali's tweet garnered a mostly positive response from excited fans

Several fans reacted to Mustafa Ali's tweet, most wanting to see him take on Daniel Garcia at the earliest opportunity. Check out some of the responses below:

Ali's request for his WWE release seemingly didn't sit well with the promotion. It was reported soon after that the request was denied.

It has been about six years since Ali signed with WWE. He initially wrestled on 205 Live and did quite well as a Cruiserweight star. He was later moved to WWE SmackDown and has been a regular on the main roster ever since. However, the 35-year-old has struggled to break through the proverbial glass ceiling.

Ali hasn't done anything of note over the past couple of years, and believes that he can do much better outside the WWE system. Latest reports about Ali stated that he had an argument with Vince McMahon. Here are wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell's comments on the issue:

"Vince got mad at him. That's what he did. He's just p**sed as the guy. And we said when he did the interview that it was the wrong thing to do. We don't need any more divisiveness in this country. It's his idea but yeah, that's the wrong kind of heat. That heat won't sell pay-per-views, it won't sell tickets, it won't do anything. It's an uncomfortable feeling if he tries to go with that. Vince told him, no, and they probably had words and Vince got mad at him."

What do you think of Ali's tweet aimed at Daniel Garcia? Do you think Ali is AEW-bound if WWE ends up granting him his release?

