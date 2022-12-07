Mustafa Ali sends four-word message after losing title opportunity on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali defeated Austin Theory via disqualification in his United States Championship match last night on WWE RAW.

Austin dominated the match early but Ali was able to battle back. However, Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Theory.

Austin and Dolph were in a rivalry recently on the red brand, but The Showoff hasn't appeared in some time. Ziggler's last match was on the November 14th edition of RAW and was a loss to Theory. Dolph's interference awarded Mustafa the victory, but the title does not change hands in a disqualification.

Mustafa took to Twitter to vent his frustration following the finish to the United States Championship match on WWE RAW.

"steady man. crooked game," tweeted Ali.

Former WWE writer criticizes Mustafa Ali

Many fans have grown frustrated watching Mustafa run in place in the company for years. Bobby Lashley recently demolished Ali on RAW and former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out the problem with the 36-year-old's character on TV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the company has not provided a reason for fans to get behind Ali.

"Here is the problem, and bro, this is common sense we're talking about, Chris. There is no reason to like Ali. No reason whatsoever! And I'll tell you why," said Russo. [13:12-13:27]

Russo criticized Ali for walking to the ring as a tough guy when he's half the size of his opponent.

"Rocky is going up against Apollo Creed, and all Rocky is saying is 'I just want to go the distance. He is the greatest in the world, he is Apollo Creed; I just want to go the distance.' Bro, the problem is, you've got Ali, who is half the size of Lashley, coming out like a tough guy. He is coming out like a tough guy, and he's not a tough guy," the veteran added. [13:32 - 14:00]

Mustafa Ali has been with the company since 2016 and has never held a title. Time will tell if the promotion ever decides to invest in him on-screen.

