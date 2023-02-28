Mustafa Ali sends a message to fans before WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali sent a message to his fans ahead of WWE RAW tonight.

For the past several weeks, Mustafa Ali has been vocal about the lack of opportunities he has been receiving while Dolph Ziggler has found himself in important matches.

The former leader of Retribution has even confronted Ziggler about it on RAW a couple of times, who has been quite encouraging. However, Ali couldn't stop himself from accusing Dolph of getting more opportunities because he looked a certain way and smiled more.

This resulted in the two men clashing last week on RAW. In a surprising turn of events, Mustafa Ali picked up the win over Dolph Ziggler. Following the win, he was ecstatic and started celebrating like he had won the lottery.

It now looks like his celebrations are continuing ahead of WWE RAW as he has sent a motivational message to his fans about positivity and gratitude.

"HAPPY MONDAY EVERYONE! BE POSITIVE! BE HAPPY! BE GRATEFUL! AND BE SURE TO WATCH #WWERAW tonight 8/7c on @USANetwork! LETS DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!" tweeted Ali.

While Ali may be happy about defeating Dolph Ziggler, the Showoff may be anything but happy. We will have to wait and see how he responds on RAW.

