Mustafa Ali shares cryptic message following Hell in a Cell defeat

Mustafa Ali didn't have a great homecoming last night at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Ali went one-on-one with Theory for the WWE United States Championship in his hometown of Chicago. While the match was very entertaining, Ali was beaten by Theory clean with his finish, which could possibly signify the end of this rivalry.

Following the premium live event, Ali took to social media to seemingly voice his frustrations with how his match went.

"I don't even know man," Mustafa Ali tweeted following WWE Hell in a Cell last night.

What's next for Mustafa Ali?

It has been a rough couple of months for the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Since returning to the company on the April 25 episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali's record is two wins and seven losses. One of those wins came via DQ last Monday night. To top it all off, the athletic high-flyer has now also suffered a loss in front of his hometown crowd.

With his feud against Theory seemingly coming to a close at WWE Hell in a Cell, it's unclear what's next for the talented WWE Superstar.

Perhaps now will be the time where WWE will possibly explore why former NXT Champion Ciampa has attacked Ali multiple times on RAW with zero explanation. While the two have competed against each other twice, there has been no actual story as to why Ciampa is attacking Ali to begin with.

Regardless of what's next for Ali, it'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for him and what type of rivalry he steps into next.

