Mustafa Ali shares exciting news about his future in WWE

Two weeks back, Mustafa Ali returned to WWE TV after a seven-month hiatus. Ali was revealed as the surprise third member to the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. The trio beat The Hurt Business on that night when Mustafa Ali pinned MVP in the center of the ring.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali went one on one with the CEO of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley. Lashley proved too strong a challenge for Mustafa Ali to overcome as he submitted to Lashley's Full Nelson.

Mustafa Ali on the WWE Network

This week, however, Mustafa Ali was absent from WWE RAW but sent a message to his fans who were concerned about him. Earlier tonight, Ali appeared on WWE's The Bump. On the show, Ali spoke about his WWE run and is waiting to showcase his talents when given the opportunity.

While in conversation with the hosts of the show, Mustafa Ali announced that WWE is releasing an episode of WWE Chronicle on him on the WWE Network.

Mustafa Ali seemed very excited about the platform given to him to engage with his fans. The WWE Chronicle will take a deeper dive into the Superstar's life. This will provide viewers with the opportunity to learn more about Mustafa Ali and hear his story before he came into wrestling.

Before making his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown, Mustafa Ali was a competitor on 205 Live. On the show, even though Ali didn't win the Cruiserweight Championship, he had great matches with some of the best.

After Mustafa Ali showed up on WWE SmackDown, he garnered a more extensive fan base and was even on the road to a WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber in 2019. However, an unfortunate injury forced Ali out of the match, and Kofi Kingston replaced him.

When he returned, Mustafa Ali was given a shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship at Fastlane in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Kevin Owens. After coming up short at Fastlane, Mustafa Ali was included in the MITB Ladder Match after WrestleMania 35. Ali was fingertips away from winning the match when Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and clinched the briefcase away.