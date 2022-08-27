WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali showcases a new look

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently showed off a new look on social media.
Since his match against Drew McIntyre back in October 2021, Ali did not appear on WWE TV until April of this year. Throughout his career, the former RETRIBUTION leader has showcased only a handful of different looks, often sporting long hair with stubble.
However, Ali took to Twitter to reveal a new look. The WWE star has either had short, medium, or long hair, but it has always been straight. Now, for the first time in his career, he has braided his hair. Ali tweeted a picture of his new hairstyle with the word "gone," probably insinuating that he has bid goodbye to his old look.
Fans react to Mustafa Ali's new look
Fans of the former RETRIBUTION leader had a lot of mixed reactions to his new hairstyle.
One fan shared his appreciation for the look and requested Mustafa Ali to ignore the haters and wrestle in this hairstyle.
Other fans compared Ali to popular music artist Drake.
One fan warned Ali about how weird Twitter is over people and their hairstyles.
Just as the aforementioned fan warned the WWE star, a Twitter user claimed that this hairstyle is culturally inappropriate.
Fans replied to this user defending the former RETRIBUTION leader.
Twitter user @MakeItACover went one step further and made Ali's picture into an album cover.
One fan even mocked him, claiming he went to a barber asking for the hairstyle of rapper Sean Paul.
Fans were also envious of Ali's muscles.
Fans also shared their love for Ali and reflected on the time they were in the crowd seeing him wrestle.
Mustafa Ali has put out stellar matches on Monday Night RAW and on Main Event. He was recently involved in a tag team match alongside Cedric Alexander as they took on The Miz and Ciampa in a losing effort.
Do you think the new hairstyle indicates a gimmick change for Ali? Let us know in the comments section below.
VIDEO: 6 WWE Superstars with the worst track records in 2021:
Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.