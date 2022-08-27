WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali showcases a new look

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently showed off a new look on social media.

Since his match against Drew McIntyre back in October 2021, Ali did not appear on WWE TV until April of this year. Throughout his career, the former RETRIBUTION leader has showcased only a handful of different looks, often sporting long hair with stubble.

However, Ali took to Twitter to reveal a new look. The WWE star has either had short, medium, or long hair, but it has always been straight. Now, for the first time in his career, he has braided his hair. Ali tweeted a picture of his new hairstyle with the word "gone," probably insinuating that he has bid goodbye to his old look.

Fans react to Mustafa Ali's new look

Fans of the former RETRIBUTION leader had a lot of mixed reactions to his new hairstyle.

One fan shared his appreciation for the look and requested Mustafa Ali to ignore the haters and wrestle in this hairstyle.

Chris da don @Chris_da_don7 @AliWWE The braids are fire ! You should def come out like this “switch the whole style up and if they hate then let em hate and watch da money pile up !” @AliWWE The braids are fire ! You should def come out like this “switch the whole style up and if they hate then let em hate and watch da money pile up !”

Other fans compared Ali to popular music artist Drake.

One fan warned Ali about how weird Twitter is over people and their hairstyles.

Dreamvillain @DecypherMC @AliWWE Be careful bro. Twitter is a weird place when it comes to hair.. just look at what happened to Tiffany Stratton. @AliWWE Be careful bro. Twitter is a weird place when it comes to hair.. just look at what happened to Tiffany Stratton.

Just as the aforementioned fan warned the WWE star, a Twitter user claimed that this hairstyle is culturally inappropriate.

Better Than Bigots @ThatDamNic

You know that hairstyle was invented to help enslaved people navigate their way out to freedom, right? @AliWWE Cultural appropriation much?You know that hairstyle was invented to help enslaved people navigate their way out to freedom, right? @AliWWE Cultural appropriation much?You know that hairstyle was invented to help enslaved people navigate their way out to freedom, right?

Fans replied to this user defending the former RETRIBUTION leader.

Cringy AEW Fans @CringyAEWFans @ThatDamNic @AliWWE Imagine not letting people live their lives because of your personal feelings, just let people have the hairstyle they choose, it's not difficult. @ThatDamNic @AliWWE Imagine not letting people live their lives because of your personal feelings, just let people have the hairstyle they choose, it's not difficult.

Caleb Baisden @calebbaisden @ThatDamNic @AliWWE Smh I despise people like you who make a big deal out of a hair style. It’s hair @ThatDamNic @AliWWE Smh I despise people like you who make a big deal out of a hair style. It’s hair

Twitter user @MakeItACover went one step further and made Ali's picture into an album cover.

One fan even mocked him, claiming he went to a barber asking for the hairstyle of rapper Sean Paul.

Boy123Jim @Boy123Mitchell

W look not gonna lie. @AliWWE Man said give me the "Sean Paul"W look not gonna lie. @AliWWE Man said give me the "Sean Paul"😂W look not gonna lie.

Fans were also envious of Ali's muscles.

Chris @flappybirbs @AliWWE Very good tricep definition. Top work. Very jealous. Will work hard to match! @AliWWE Very good tricep definition. Top work. Very jealous. Will work hard to match!

Fans also shared their love for Ali and reflected on the time they were in the crowd seeing him wrestle.

Shaolin @Youngstown_Mob @AliWWE Seen you in Ohio 3 weeks ago on Raw in the opening match, it was fantastic . It's a moment I'll never forget @AliWWE Seen you in Ohio 3 weeks ago on Raw in the opening match, it was fantastic . It's a moment I'll never forget https://t.co/mtV7IQfh6s

Mustafa Ali has put out stellar matches on Monday Night RAW and on Main Event. He was recently involved in a tag team match alongside Cedric Alexander as they took on The Miz and Ciampa in a losing effort.

Do you think the new hairstyle indicates a gimmick change for Ali? Let us know in the comments section below.

VIDEO: 6 WWE Superstars with the worst track records in 2021:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha