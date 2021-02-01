Mustafa Ali takes a shot at WWE veterans once again

Mustafa Ali is at it again, and this time he is once again reprimanding WWE legends and veterans. WWE recently held one of its more popular pay-per-views, the Royal Rumble, where WWE veteran and Hall of Famer Edge emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble.

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to make known his displeasure about the fact that numerous WWE veterans were given good spots in this year's Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble featured a number of veterans, including the likes of Carlito, The Hurricane, Kane, Christian, and of course, Edge. The leader of RETRIBUTION, who for some time now has been advocating the creation of a WWE where the so-called "oppressed" superstars are given more opportunities posted a short message, sarcastically welcoming back the "senior citizens" of WWE.

I’d like to be the first to welcome back all the senior citizens that will surely take away opportunities from hungry, hardworking individuals on this glorious road to #WrestleMania — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 1, 2021

He claimed that the WWE veterans will definitely take all the opportunities from the "hungry" and "hardworking" individuals in WWE. This isn't the first time Mustafa Ali has called out WWE veterans, having recently been criticized for his comments on WWE Legend, Hulk Hogan.

Ironically, despite all his talk about opportunities being taken away from the hungry and hardworking, Mustafa Ali himself was eliminated by one of the most hardworking WWE Superstars from the Royal Rumble — Big E.

What is next for Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION?

Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION have been targeting Xavier Woods

Mustafa Ali has been a bit problematic recently, and even though he has shown his distaste for WWE veterans and legends repeatedly, he does not seem to be focusing his efforts on outdoing them. For all his claims, Ali and RETRIBUTION seem more focused on recruiting more people to their cause and even fighting all those who "wronged" Ali along the way.

Having failed in their earlier attempts to recruit Ricochet, RETRIBUTION and Ali have now changed their focus, and have locked onto Xavier Woods. The group claims to be punishing Woods because he is a part of New Day, and Kofi Kingston, another New Day member stole an opportunity from Mustafa Ali.

Kofi Kingston is currently out of action due to a jaw injury, and it seems Ali will keep attacking Xavier Woods until he returns. Fans can expect this feud to last until Ali and Kingston get into the ring and face each other one-on-one.