WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali talks about a collab with popular MCU character

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently spoke about collaborating with MCU's Ms. Marvel.

Ali was formerly known as the Heart and Soul of 205 Live. After several critically acclaimed matches, the star finally got his chance to move to SmackDown. However, he wasn't booked as strongly, leading to him becoming the leader of RETRIBUTION.

After a few unsuccessful gimmicks and being left on the sidelines following requesting his release, Ali returned on RAW in 2022. He was involved in a feud with Theory for the United States Championship but failed in his pursuit for the title. Today, Ali went on Twitter to speak about a potential collaboration with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel from the MCU:

"Yo @msmarvel and Mustafa Ali collab would be 🔥🔥🔥"

It would be interesting to see The Heart and Soul of 205 Live going side-by-side with one of the youngest Marvel Superheroes.

What has Mustafa Ali done since his return to WWE?

Last year, Ali led an evil group called RETRIBUTION that tried to wreak havoc on WWE. After failing to control the faction, the members turned on him and disbanded.

Earlier this year, Ali returned to Monday Night RAW after being away from the spotlight due to issues with creative and even went as far as requesting his release. He immediately began feuding with then United States Champion Theory. After weeks of trying, he got his one-on-one opportunity with the champion. However, he lost to him at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

After the show, Ali was reduced back to Main Event, where he faced former stablemate T-Bar. A few weeks later, he began teaming up with Cedric Alexander and the two put on good matches on the show. The duo recently made an appearance on WWE RAW, losing to The Miz and Ciampa.

It will be interesting to see how the new regime handles talent like Ali in the coming months.

Do you think Ali should have become the United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

