Mustafa Ali teases big match at WWE show during RAW

Mustafa Ali urged fans to watch this week's WWE Main Event, where he faces his former nemesis T-Bar from RETRIBUTION, soon after RAW started.

Ali seems excited to wrestle again and is a regular on WWE Main Event. Ricochet and him put on spectacular matches week after week on the show. Going by Ali's tweet, it looks like the highflyer has provided fans with another feast.

"boooyyyy you ain’t gonna wanna miss #WWEMainEvent this week," Ali tweeted.

According to reports from ewrestling news, the former leader of Retribution squared off against his former faction member, T-Bar. Ali finally got his retribution as he defeated T-Bar clean via pinfall. This marks T-Bar's second loss to his former leader in two months.

The future looks bright for Mustafa Ali in WWE

The former 205 Live star has had plenty of rivals over the years, from Akira Tozawa to The Miz, among others. A key feud in Ali's career is with his former faction Retribution.

The faction comprised of Mace, T-Bar, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Ali as their leader. Soon, the faction turned on Ali, disbanded, and each member went their separate ways. Some are even out of the company.

Ali had taken had a hiatus from WWE after an idea he pitched was rejected. That was not the only reason though. The former 205 Live star was not happy with how he was treated and thus decided to sit out for the rest of his contract.

A couple of months ago, Ali returned to in-ring action and was instantly catapulted into the US Title picture, but the result was not in his favor. Under the new Triple H regime, his future may look promising.

