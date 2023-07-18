Mustafa Ali teases ending current WWE Superstar’s undefeated streak

Mustafa Ali is looking forward to ending NXT North American Champion Wes Lee's undefeated streak, which is the longest in WWE this year.

Ali made a surprise appearance on the May 30 episode of NXT, watching Lee and Tyler Bate face The Dyad. He even helped them fend off Joe Gacy after the match before teasing going after Lee's NXT North American Championship.

The 37-year-old superstar then served as a special guest referee in Lee's title defense against Bate at the NXT Gold Rush special on June 20. He then defeated Bate on the June 27 episode of NXT to earn a shot at the North American Title at The Great American Bash.

In a recent post on Twitter, Ali teased ending Lee's current undefeated streak and winning his first championship in WWE. He shared the stat saying Lee has a record of 22-0 this year, including TV and live event matches.

The star then shared a photo of himself looking at a clock. This could serve as an indication from Ali that the time may be ticking on Lee's undefeated streak.

NXT: The Great American Bash is scheduled on July 30, 2023, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Texas. Mustafa Ali was drafted as a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draft and can appear on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Shawn Michael on having Mustafa Ali back in NXT

During a recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed finally working with Mustafa Ali in NXT. Michaels revealed that he's a big fan of Ali and has massive plans for him.

"It never quite worked out for us until just as of late," Michaels said. "And I'm telling you what, he's a guy that, in my opinion, we've just seen the tip of the iceberg with him. We plan on cutting him loose and unleashing him here in NXT to really work and live out his potential here on the NXT brand as we go into the future." [H/T Wrestling News]

Mustafa Ali has been with WWE since 2016, starting at the Cruiserweight Classic before moving to NXT and 205 Live. Ali was called up to the main roster in 2018 and has undergone several gimmick changes over the past couple of years.

Do you think Ali will defeat Wes Lee at NXT: The Great American Bash and win the NXT North American Championship? Give your answer in the comments section below.

