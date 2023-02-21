Mustafa Ali has a three-word message for the WWE Universe ahead of a match against former world champion on RAW

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently asked the WWE Universe who they will support during his match against Dolph Ziggler tonight on RAW.

The Showoff and the Ali will finally meet one-on-one to settle their differences after months of snide remarks and bubbling jealousy.

Mustafa Ali has been trying to convince Dolph Ziggler to team up with him in recent weeks. However, the pestering has not been able to convince the former world champion.

On the December 5, 2022, episode of RAW, The Showoff got in the way of Mustafa Ali becoming WWE United States Champion when he interjected himself into a match between Ali and Austin Theory.

As Dolph Ziggler denied Ali a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles in the Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match, the animosity grew.

WWE's Twitter handle posted a tweet asking the fans which side they would be on tonight. To this, Ali retweeted a three-word message against his match with Dolph Ziggler.

"wHo Ya GoT?" Ali wrote.

Ali will hope to get a huge victory over the former world champion and get on winning terms as WWE heads towards WrestleMania.

