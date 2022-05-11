"All biceps, no b**ls" - Mustafa Ali throws shade at Theory with parody WWE merch

Despite all the obstacles placed in his way, Mustafa Ali isn't giving up on his pursuit of Theory and the WWE United States Championship.

Since Ali's return to Monday Night RAW, he's been on a mission to challenge Theory for the WWE United States Championship. A challenge that Theory has done everything in his power to avoid.

Ali's only true match against Vince McMahon's protege turned into a handicap match with The Miz, which turned into a numbers game that Ali could not overcome.

Now Ali is turning to social media in an attempt to provoke Theory into giving him a title shot. Tweeting out a mock WWE Shop T-Shirt for Theory that reads "ALL BICEPS, NO B*LLS, ALL DAY." Tweeting out:

"new @_Theory1 shirt coming soon to @WWEShop," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

Mustafa Ali was cheated out of a win on WWE RAW due to The Miz

Last night on WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali got a match against former NXT Champion Ciampa, who has attacked him for seemingly no reason two weeks in a row.

Unfortunately for Ali, The Miz was the special guest referee.

Although Ali had the match won multiple times, the former two-time WWE Champion cheated and stalled his counts, not allowing Ali the win.

Ciampa was eventually able to roll up Ali, and The Miz hit one of the fastest three counts the WWE Universe has seen in a very long time. This costing Ali the match in the process.

It's clear that while Ali's sights might be set on Theory and the United States Championship, he must deal with Ciampa and The Miz first before he will have any chance of getting a fair one-on-one opportunity against the champ.

Do you think Ali will eventually get his United States Championship match against Theory? If so, do you think he'll win the title? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Mustafa Ali deserve a shot at Theory? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris