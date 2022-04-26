Hopefully, Mustafa Ali finds success in WWE this time around

When you talk about some of the brightest prospects in WWE over the past few years, one of the names that typically comes up is Mustafa Ali. He had all the tools and a natural connection with the audience, so there was understandable reason to believe that as he grew as a performer, he would also grow as a Superstar.

WWE officials apparently felt that way, too. Ali was given time to develop, and stories were swirling that he was in line for a major push with the promotion at some point.

But it never happened. He was booked into the failed Retribution storyline, which was followed by some bad losses and a lengthy absence that began late last year.

It started to look like Mustafa Ali was going to be another example of wasted potential in WWE. But a large portion of the fan base remained cautiously optimistic that he would get one more shot at greatness.

When rumors began surfacing that Ali would be making his return to WWE on this week's episode of RAW, there was a little bit of buzz on social media. Several members of the WWE Universe tweeted or posted their approval and voiced their opinion that they were hoping he would get a real push this time.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Mustafa Ali is scheduled to be on #WWERaw today. I'm hoping it is in a significant role and not a throw away segment. Mustafa Ali is scheduled to be on #WWERaw today. I'm hoping it is in a significant role and not a throw away segment. https://t.co/TXWSIBIeGc

It stands to reason that the fans would be behind someone like Ali. He is a terrific athlete with natural charisma. Anyone who has seen his electric work in the ring and heard him deliver crisp promos will tell you that it's seemed like he's only been 'one step away from greatness' for a long time now.

That opportunity just never seemed to arrive. There were so many stops and starts that it began to look like Ali's tenure with WWE would end up being a bust. At one point, he even asked for his release, saying he wanted to pursue other projects in his life.

But opportunity came knocking for Mustafa Ali in WWE once again this week

Let's hope both he and the folks in creative take advantage of the strong welcome back he received. It's clear the fans haven't given up on him yet. They are, however, still skeptical if things will work out this time.

And rightfully so. They've seen Ali all set to take off like a rocket ship in the past, only for the mission to be scrubbed at the last minute.

For now? He's got momentum, and there's no reason why he can't ride that wave to a higher level of success than he's ever achieved before.

Collectively, Vince McMahon and Co. have to get the character right this time, because it might be their last opportunity to strike gold. It could be the final chance to make good on the potential that Ali has flashed in the past, and he displayed it once again this week on RAW.

Still a young-looking 36 years old, Mustafa Ali still has time to salvage his career in WWE and become the superstar that most observers believe he could be. But he's running out of chances, so now is his opportunity to turn his potential into productivity. It's time for him to finally soar... before it's too late.

What did you think of Mustafa Ali's return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW? What do you think lies ahead for him in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

