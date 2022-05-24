Former United States Champion says that he learned the tricks of the trade from Paul Heyman

Former Intercontinental Champion MVP has revealed that Paul Heyman helped him evolve as a manager in WWE.

When it comes to the manager role in the wrestling industry, there is no one better than Heyman. With his deep lexicon and exceptional mic skills, the man can't be beaten in the promo department. Over the years, he has worked with the finest talents in WWE and is now paving the way for new managers to learn and grow in the industry.

MVP is now the manager of Omos, having ditched his former client Bobby Lashley after WrestleMania 38 to side with the big man. In a recent tweet, it was stated that Paul Heyman played a big part in MVP's development as a manager. The 48-year-old took no time to confirm the claim, tweeting out:

MVP @The305MVP

#WWE #MVP #mentorship I want everyone to understand why @HeymanHustle is the GOAT. He helped turn @The305MVP into the next Paul Heyman. Instead of being protective he actively took steps to create a new superstar manager! We the people are eternally grateful! I want everyone to understand why @HeymanHustle is the GOAT. He helped turn @The305MVP into the next Paul Heyman. Instead of being protective he actively took steps to create a new superstar manager! We the people are eternally grateful!#WWE #MVP #mentorship I'm a Paul Heyman guy and I can verify that this statement is true! twitter.com/SmytheDawonder… I'm a Paul Heyman guy and I can verify that this statement is true! twitter.com/SmytheDawonder…

Paul Heyman on why Roman Reigns asks fans to acknowledge him

Paul Heyman, in his role as Special Council to The Tribal Chief, has shed light on why Roman Reigns demands acknowledgement from fans.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes, the on-screen personality explained the importance of being an all-rounder. He stated that a superstar has to get himself noticed if he wants to succeed in today's climate:

“In today’s climate, with the expectation of the audience higher than it ever has been, with high definition cameras zooming in on you from every conceivable angle on television, you have to be good at everything... There are some great athletes that never got out of college basketball because they just didn’t get noticed in the draft. There are great boxers that never got a title match. So it takes everything, and you have to get yourself noticed, and you have to then get yourself accepted by the audience. It’s why Roman Reigns starts every day with ‘Acknowledge Me.’ Because he worked so hard for that acknowledgment, and that’s what it takes,” Heyman said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

In recent times, we have seen both MVP and Heyman take a u-turn on their former clients. While the former ditched Lashley on the RAW after WrestleMania, Heyman handed Reigns the WWE title to lay out Lesnar at this year's Royal Rumble.

