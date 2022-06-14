WWE veteran details a way Omos could win the Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar MVP is confident of Omos' chances in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the company's upcoming premium live event.

The 2022 edition of Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday, July 2, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So far, only Seth Rollins has qualified for the namesake ladder match from the men's division.

Speaking on RAW Talk after his match on the red brand, MVP stated that he and Omos are fully focused on winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. The former United States Champion stressed that The Nigerian Giant has a size advantage over everyone else in WWE, which makes him a favorite for the bout.

"Now it's time to focus on bigger and better things. I'm talking about Money in the Bank and the Nigerian Giant Omos is 7 foot 3 inches tall. When he played basketball, you realize he had a 47-inch vert? That means all he has to do, whenever he's ready, is to just jump up, snatch the briefcase and the contract belongs to us." [1:19 - 1:46]

You can check out RAW Talk below:

MVP competed against Cedric Alexander on WWE RAW with Omos at ringside

Montel Vontavious Porter was also in action on the red brand this week. He took on his former stablemate Cedric Alexander in a singles match.

The former United States Champion has not been very active inside the squared circle since suffering an injury earlier last year. His last one-on-one showdown came against Bobby Lashley last month, which was his first match in more than six months.

Despite being rusty in the ring, MVP was able to pick up the victory after a distraction from Omos allowed him to hit the playmaker on Cedric.

While he is yet to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, the Nigerian Giant has made his intentions clear. The former RAW Tag Team Champion will also be looking to bounce back after a recent defeat against Bobby Lashley.

It remains to be seen whether the two men will qualify for the MITB ladder match in the weeks to come.

