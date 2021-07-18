RAW star "strongly disagrees" with claim about Roman Reigns' WWE status

MVP says he disagrees with Paul Heyman’s assessment that Universal Champion Roman Reigns is “head and shoulders above anyone else” in WWE.

Reigns, with Heyman, has produced some of the best work of his career on WWE SmackDown over the last year. On WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley, with MVP, has been presented as the brand’s star attraction since winning the WWE Championship in March.

Posting on Instagram, Heyman shared a picture from Friday’s WWE SmackDown and claimed that Reigns is the top star in WWE right now. MVP responded by reminding him that Lashley is not someone who should be overlooked:

“While I both understand and respect the praise you heap on your associate, I strongly disagree with your assessment,” MVP wrote. “Primarily the "anyone else" part. I know a guy. An All Mighty one…”

Although Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns now perform on separate brands, both men were members of the WWE RAW roster in 2018. Lashley picked up a rare victory over Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules, while Reigns won their rematch on RAW.

What’s next for Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns lost to Bobby Lashley at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Bobby Lashley is due to defend his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The All Mighty suffered a pinfall loss against Kingston’s tag team partner, Xavier Woods, on the final episode of RAW before the event.

Roman Reigns will also be involved in a title match on the pay-per-view. The Tribal Chief is set to put his Universal Championship on the line against Edge in a first-time-ever singles match between the two men.

WWE’s annual November pay-per-view, Survivor Series, has had a Champion vs. Champion theme since 2016. If Lashley and Reigns keep their titles for another four months, they are likely to go one-on-one at the event.

