MVP posts photo with former Hurt Business member after Bobby Lashley's loss

MVP has dropped a big hint after Bobby Lashley dropped the WWE title to Big E on the most recent episode of RAW.

The Hurt Business broke up on the road to WrestleMania 37 where Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE title against Drew McIntyre. The fans weren't happy with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's exit from the stable.

On the latest RAW, Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley after 'The Almighty' had successfully retained his WWE title against Randy Orton.

It didn't take long for Big E to put Lashley down and become the WWE Champion. Hours after the incident, MVP took to Instagram and posted an interesting photo.

MVP can be seen sitting beside fellow WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin on a plane. Here's what MVP wrote in the caption to his post:

Discussing business with an old acquaintance...

Is MVP attempting to reunite The Hurt Business?

Bobby Lashley's WWE title loss on RAW was a big blow to him and MVP. The duo had run roughshod over RAW for a long time. It looks like Lashley's loss to Big E could forced MVP to make some tough decisions.

Lashley and MVP seemed happy to kick Alexander and Benjamin out of The Hurt Business. However, It looks like the duo might be in need of reinforcements following the latest episode of RAW.

Cedric Alexander took a shot at Lashley and MVP after Big E's win last night, and stated that they could have used some backup.

If only you had some backup pic.twitter.com/WmdFlq6f7E — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 14, 2021

It's safe to say that Bobby Lashley isn't happy about how his title reign came to an end. He was a dominant WWE Champion and defeated several big names during his run with the belt. It won't be a surprise if fans get to see The Hurt Business reunite in the near future.

