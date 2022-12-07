WWE Superstar MVP explained his absence from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in a recent video.

The former United States Champion is currently acting as a manager for Omos. The duo has been an act ever since the night after WrestleMania 38. Despite stepping into the ring to wrestle every now and then, the veteran wrestler mostly acts as a counsel these days.

Braun Strowman attacked the 49-year-old on the November 4 episode of SmackDown. Following this, he was written off TV and did not appear alongside The Nigerian Giant in his match against The Monster Among Men at Crown Jewel on November 5.

The former Hurt Business manager recently took to Instagram to post a video explaining his absence from TV. He was seen smoking and enjoying himself at Biscayne Bay in Miami, FL. He did not say anything, just showed off the views from the balcony.

MVP made his last WWE appearance on the November 21 episode of RAW, where he made a return alongside Omos, who took on Johnny Gargano.

Bobby Lashley wants to join MVP in bringing The Hurt Business together

The Hurt Business was one of the most successful factions in WWE over the last few years. The group was definitely a highlight of RAW during the pandemic in 2020-21 and Bobby Lashley wants to bring the squad back together.

The group consisted of Bobby, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. They won every possible title on the brand, with The All Mighty even picking up the WWE Championship. But the group unexpectedly split soon afterward.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, the former WWE Champion was asked whether he wanted to bring the dominant faction back together. He replied that he would make sure to bring the band back together somewhere down the line.

"The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and I think that everybody will still love. Never say never, I will make sure that somehow someway we get back together. Because it seems like right now, everybody’s getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, theres so many different factions that are coming together and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic was The Hurt Business." [2:45 to 3:10]

The group officially went down when MVP betrayed Lashley and joined Omos. Alexander and Benjamin had been kicked out of the faction earlier.

