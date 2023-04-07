MVP explains why WWE chose former champion for The Hurt Business over Ricochet

WWE RAW Superstar MVP has disclosed why Cedric Alexander was chosen for The Hurt Business instead of Ricochet.

During the Pandemic Era, MVP formed an alliance with Bobby Lashley. The latter underwent a character change after portraying Lana's husband for several months on WWE TV. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander would later join them, and they collectively became known as The Hurt Business. The faction was unfortunately broken up before the crowd returned and the ThunderDome Era ended.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, MVP stated that the decision was made to add Cedric Alexander to The Hurt Business instead of Ricochet. According to him, the reason for the decision was because the former United States Champion had the better chance of making it on his own.

"At that point, we felt that, you know, Apollo (Crews) is being established on his own and we came down to Ricochet and Cedric (Alexander for a spot in The Hurt Business) and we felt that Ricochet stood a better chance of being successful on his own, whereas Cedric would do better from his association with us and so far, I think I was pretty accurate in that assessment," said MVP. (1:23 to 1:43)

You can check out the video below:

MVP is trying to get the Hurt Business back together in WWE

The Hurt Business is one of the best things that came out of the Pandemic Era. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander weren't doing anything significant before they joined the group. They started getting featured on WWE TV every week. The two stars even won the RAW Tag Team Championships together.

Back in February, MVP revealed in an interview that he's doing everything in his power to reunite the group.

"I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton [Benjamin] and Cedric [Alexander] back on board with me and I’m trying to get Bobby [Lashley] to come around so, we’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business," said MVP.

MVP is currently managing 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos on the RAW brand. It'll be interesting to see if The Hurt Business finally reunites in WWE.

Would you like to see a Hurt Business reunion? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes