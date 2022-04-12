"Even the mighty King Kong fears Godzilla" –Current WWE Superstar feels Bobby Lashley is no match for Omos

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE. However, his former manager, MVP, feels Omos is better than The All-Mighty in every aspect.

Last week, MVP betrayed the former WWE Champion to join hands with Omos. The former United States Champion gave his reasons for switching sides on RAW Talk.

MVP said Bobby Lashley acted in his best interests by moving on from him, and therefore the former decided to side with the giant:

"It's business. It's not personal, it's business. Bobby Lashley made the professional decision to move on. He had his WrestleMania moment without me and that's fine. I get that. It's business. So I made a business decision too. I've decided to move on to bigger and better things. Omos is 7 foot 3, nearly 400 pounds. He's bigger than Bobby, stronger than Bobby, and I dare say, smarter than Bobby. He recognizes he needs me. I can do for him what I did for The All-Mighty."

MVP added that although Lashley is one of the most terrifying wrestlers on the planet, he's no match for The Colossal:

"I'll be honest. Lashley is without question one of the most dangerous men I've ever come across. Terrifying at times. But, I mean, let's be realistic, even the mighty King Kong fears Godzilla." (from 0:15 to 1:13)

The feud between Bobby Lashley and Omos continued on WWE RAW this week

During the recent episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley showed up at MVP's VIP Lounge to call out the latter. Lashley gave props to Omos for an incredible beatdown at WrestleMania before saying the betrayal from his former manager hurt him the most.

MVP soon made his way to the entrance ramp, recalling his journey with Lashley. The former US Champion said he's the man behind the success of The Destroyer.

WWE @WWE



"YOU CAME BACK FOR YOUR FAREWELL TOUR!"



is livid right now on @The305MVP MADE BOBBY LASHLEY?!"YOU CAME BACK FOR YOUR FAREWELL TOUR!" @fightbobby is livid right now on #WWERaw .@The305MVP MADE BOBBY LASHLEY?!"YOU CAME BACK FOR YOUR FAREWELL TOUR!"@fightbobby is livid right now on #WWERaw. https://t.co/YQPZPgzI5q

The former WWE Champion was quick to deny MVP's claims, stressing he's the one who made the latter stay relevant. Bobby Lashley ended the segment saying he's going to take Omos out, and after he does that, he's coming after MVP.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit RAW Talk with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh