MVP hints at contending for the United States Championship

Apollo Crews' US Championship reign may be cut short?

MVP has won the United States Championship twice in the WWE.

Apollo Crews in the current United States Champion

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, we saw MVP approach Apollo Crews, offering his services to him. Crews declined the offer to align with MVP before his match against Shelton Benjamin. The current United States Champion beat Shelton Benjamin by leveraging the ropes to his advantage. After his loss, Benjamin was approached by MVP, who guaranteed him a United States Championship Match against Apollo Crews.

MVP's post about the United States Championship

A few hours ago, MVP uploaded the above post on his Instagram handle. You can see him eyeing the United States Championship that he held so dearly. MVP is currently managing Bobby Lashley, and under his management, Lashley received a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at WWE Backlash. Even though Lashley came up short, he performed outstandingly at the event.

It looks like MVP is looking to extend his services to other WWE Superstars, such as Apollo Crews and Shelton Benjamin. MVP has made WWE RAW entertaining, and he promises his clients nothing less than the best.

MVP's history in the WWE

MVP debuted on WWE SmackDown in 2006. In 2007, after a couple of failed attempts to capture the United States Championship, he beat Chris Benoit in Two Out Of Three Falls match at Judgement Day to win his first singles Title in the WWE. As Champion, MVP defended his Championship against Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and many more.

For a brief period, MVP was a double Champion, holding the United States Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship at the same time. He won the Tag Team Titles with Matt Hardy, who was also one of MVP's bitter rivals at the time.

MVP's reign as United States Champion ended after 343 days when Hardy beat him for the Championship.

MVP has won the United States Championship on two occasions in the WWE before leaving the promotion in 2010. Since then, he has wrestled in NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and MLW. Before aligning with Lashley, MVP made sporadic appearances in the WWE. He was a part of the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW and was also a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble.